Leamington created a bagful of chances in the 3-1 defeat to Coventry City.

Edwards was left in a confident mood after the Brakes’ first half display in the 3-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

"We played well in the first half and caused them problems,” he said. “We could have gone in two or three up.

"We did well to get the goal and could have been more clinical , on a different day we could have won the game.

“We have got some experienced heads, who have played at higher levels, and we have been together for a while.

“It wasn't that hard to come back into pre-season and keep our shape, work in the right areas, and keep compact.

“When we got on the break we showed we can hurt teams. It doesn’t matter what the level is, if you catch a team on the break and play in the right areas you will score goals.”

Coventry fielded a first team in the second half, with their increased quality proving too much to handle.

But Edwards felt it was a great work-out for his side.

“Whatever eleven they put out it was going to be a strong 11,” he added.

“Being a Coventry fan I know they were good to watch in the Championship last year and have very good players.

“It was good to get a workout and it was enjoyable. It was good playing against Coventry, They were sharp today. I'm glad to catch them at the start and not end of pre-season.”

The match was watched by a record-breaking crowd, with Edwards hopeful some of those Sky Blues fans will return when their side is away.

“We have made a bit of money today, which is great because every penny counts and the more fans we can get the better,” he added.

"We picked up a few Coventry fans when they were in League Two and League One and fans couldn’t get to the ground.