Leamington FC to start the new season with trip to Curzon Ashton

Paul Holleran will take his side to Curzon Ashton on the opening day.

The new National League North season will see Leamington FC hit the road as they go to Curzon Ashton on Saturday, August 9.

Their first home fixture will then come a week later with South Shields the visitors, before Leamington then go to Peterborough Sports three days later.

August will then end with Radcliffe visiting on August 23, a trip to Kidderminster Harriers on Bank Holiday Monday (25th) and then a home game with Chorley on August 30th.

Boxing Day will see a home game with newly-promoted Bedford Town, while Brakes will end the campaign at Buxton on April 25.

Full fixtures can be found HERE.