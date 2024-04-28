Leamington clinched a play-off place with victory over Sudbury. Pic: Cameron Murray.

A frenetic start did not bring about any chances for either side until the 12th minute. Theo Streete’s high clearance down the right was picked up by Cally Stewart, who wound his way into the penalty area, the ball eventually finding its way to Henry Landers on the edge of the box, whose shot was deflected behind for a corner. Theo Streete looked to have been felled by hands to the face as he rose to attack the dead ball, but nothing was given despite the player uncharacteristically staying down. Rob Evans bundled the ball wide from the second corner.

Streete and Jack Edwards attacked Landers’ ball to the far post from a recycled free kick and saw the ball hacked off the Sudbury goalline, but the offside flag was already raised.

Landers took on defenders on the right of the Sudbury penalty area, his shot from a tight angle deflecting into the side netting. Stewart then collected a ball over the top from Evans, driving a shot just over the crossbar.

Sudbury fashioned their first chance of the afternoon moments after the restart. Jacob Pinnington got down the right well after Leamington lost possession just inside their own half, getting a decent ball in to the far post, where Simeon Jackson met it but sent the ball ballooning high and wide.

Within sixty seconds the visitors found themselves behind. Landers delivered a peach of a cross into the box, Stewart rising like a salmon to emphatically head home his 22nd goal of the season, to the delight of all but the travelling contingent, who to their immense credit refused to stop singing.

Jackson stabbed in a shot from a Sudbury corner that Callum Hawkins got down well to save, while Adam Walker drove a decent effort not too far wide at the other end seconds later.

With thirteen minutes remaining Brakes looked to have made the three points, and third place, secure, as Jack Edwards headed in a close range second in a congested penalty area before running across to celebrate with the jubilant Brakes fans in the car park terrace.

Jackson spun to fire in an effort that he believed had taken a deflection over the bar, while Pinnington drove horribly high and wide after cutting in from a great position on the right.