Leamington held by Nuneaton Borough in gritty Warwickshire derby

A Callum Stewart goal gave Leamington a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Nuneaton Borough on New Year's Day.

Leamington were held to a draw in tough conditions against Nuneaton Borough.

Stewart put the Brakes ahead in the final 15 minutes before Milan Butterfield levelled three minutes later.

It proved to be a bad-tempered display with nine players picking up bookings.

Paul Holleran made just one change from the Boxing Day eleven which started at Stratford, replacing Tyrone Barnett with Will Shorrock.

The game began at a fast pace with Ewan Williams heading over from a good position.

There was a flashpoint in the centre circle with a little under 15 minutes on the clock when Stewart and Kyle Storer clashed.

Storer was perhaps fortunate not to receive a second booking minutes later after going in late on Williams.

Dan Meredith curled in Leamington’s first effort on target just before the half hour, but it was straight down the throat of keeper Dan Jezeph.

In truth the first half was a disappointing affair from two clubs challenging for promotion as defences remained on top.

Matt Stenson saw his header clip the top of the crossbar, before Leroy Lita headed straight at the keeper.

Brakes worked the ball out to Joe Clarke some 15 minutes in, but he skewed his shot horribly off target.

Henry Landers headed over the bar, before Stenson saw an effort deflected just wide.

In the closing 15 minutes there were finally some goals for the crowd to cheer. Stewart opened the scoring after flashing a low drive into the far corner.

The lead lasted little more than three minutes however as Butterfield crashed a powerful low drive into the bottom corner.

Hawkins produced a fantastic save in the closing minutes to divert Lita’s deflected shot over the crossbar,.

Victor Nirennold hooked a half volley well wide with the game in to added time, and a dangerous break involving McWilliams and Kane Richards ended with Stenson somehow failing to put the ball in the net.