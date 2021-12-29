Leamington host Gloucester City after festive fixtures bring two more points

PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington suffered a frustrating finish to Tuesday’s game, when they drew 2-2 with bottom club AFC Telford having been 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

Junior English had given Brakes the lead just before half time and Dan Turner put them comfortably ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th, after Jack Lane was brought down.

Leamington looked to be heading for their first league win since early November, but an 87th-minute own goal after Jake Weaver dropped the ball behind him into his own net, made for a nail-biting finish.

The visitors then took their chance, equalising in the 92nd-minute to snatch a share of the points.

It was Paul Holleran’s patched-up side’s second draw of the festive season, having ended 0-0 at Gloucester City on Boxing Day, picking up a deserved point.

Brakes will be keen to add more when they host Gloucester in the return New Year fixture on Sunday (January 2).

Leamington are tenth in National League North, with their opponents 19th.

Brakes can then take a welcome breather until their next league game on Saturday, January 15 when AFC Fylde visit the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

Racing Club Warwick came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Highgate United on Monday.

The visitors scored after just ten minutes at Townsend Meadow, but Costelus Lautaru and Chris Mayuba gave the Racers the lead with only half an hour on the clock.

Danny Murphy was man of the match as Scott Easterlow’s side finished 2021 with a win in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Lye Town are Racing Club Warwick’s visitors on Bank Holiday Monday (January 3) for the first game of the new year, before a trip to third-placed Lichfield City next Saturday (January 8).

Southam United’s next scheduled game is on Saturday, January 8 when they are due to meet Summertown Stars in the Presidents Cup.

1. Brakes Junior English and Stephan Morley against AFC Telford Photo Sales

2. Brakes Goalmouth action Photo Sales

3. Brakes Junior English scoring for Leamington Photo Sales