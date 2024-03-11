Benjamin Arthur (18) left Peterborough United for Brentford B in the summer. Photo: Joe Dent.

The promising youngster was named on the bench as an unused sub for Brentford’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal at the weekend.

The former Leamington Hibs defender joined the Bees’ B side last August on a three deal after a move from Peterborough after catching the eye.

And proud mum Lou says it is great to see Ben’s hard work pay off.

“He moved to Peterborough when he was 13 and sofa surfed and lived with host families, so it was all a big sacrifice,” she said.

“It is nice to see the dedication and hard work pay off for him to get to where he wants to be. It has been a tough journey and it is all go at the moment.

“It was frightening as a parent wondering where he will play and who he is going to live with and how we will make it work as a family, but it has all been great.”