Leamington learn National League North opponents as line-up is announced

Leamington will take on sides including South Shields once again. Photo: Chris Simpson.

Leamington now know who they will come up against in next season’s National League North after the FA issued their league allocations on Thursday.

The Brakes finished 16th in the division to ensure they retained their place at step two.

New faces to enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus promoted sides AFC Telford United, Bedford Town, Macclesfield FC, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town.

The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC, who meet in Sunday’s play-off final.

All allocations remain subject to change, pending any appeals, ahead of final ratification in the coming weeks.