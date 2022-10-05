Leamington left counting the cost of mistakes after throwing two goal lead away against AFC Telford

Taylor Streete challenges for the ball. Pic by Sally Ellis.

Leamington lead 2-0 thanks to two goals from Tom Hewlett.

But they chucked the points away when Brendon Daniels tucked away a spot-kick after a mis-timed challenge by Callum Hawkins.

Daniels then levelled the game with the aid of a deflection seven minutes from time.

“The conditions were horrible out there,” said the Leamington assistant. “The wind was blowing a gale and you had the sun in your eyes at one end. It was not conducive to a nice game of football

Advertisement

“Barring their chance in the first minute when Callum made a good save, after that I think we did enough to sort of control the game really.

“We nicked a goal - a good goal from Tom, and then in the second half we let them come out of the blocks, which again was the conditions a bit.

“At that end, going into the wind was a nightmare. We couldn’t get out, couldn’t get first contacts, let alone seconds. They had a little spell but we’ve then nicked a goal on the counter from their mistake.

“You’re thinking hopefully with our record we can just shut the door, but poor decisions from us led to the penalty and after that it’s just been a scrappy second half.

Advertisement

“I don’t think they’ve troubled Callum really apart from set pieces - both teams just had set pieces really, and then it was just deflections for the second goal, maybe two in there.

“When they have hurt us or opened us up, it was just our own doing or long balls really that have killed us.

“We’re having two or three minute spells where we’re looking after the ball, early on in games, but it’s just a confidence thing I think - nothing’s flowing in that top third. It’s just disappointing that we’ve scored more than once for the first time since the opening day, but it’s the first time we’ve conceded two.”