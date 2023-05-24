Leamington make Walsall Wood keeper Callum Smith their first summer signing

The highly rated 21 year-old arrives having been Walsall Wood's number one as they won the Midland League last season. He has also previously appeared for Nuneaton Borough and Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Smith said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be signing for Leamington, a massive club that I'm over the moon to have joined. It's a great opportunity for me to play for a manager that I have a lot of respect for in football, and I can’t wait to get started and show the fans what I can do.

“We are really looking forward to working with Callum,” said the manager. “He is one of the brightest young goalkeepers in the area, and he will have had an excellent grounding at Walsall Wood with Harry (Harris, manager and former Brakes striker).

Paul Holleran believes the quality of the National League North is getting better and better.

“He has done what a lot of young players don't do, in dropping into the lower leagues to gain experience, and has followed a similar path to some of youngsters we have signed in the past who have gone on to better things. We hope that Callum has a happy and successful time at the club.”

Meanwhile midfielder Adam Walker has agreed terms to remain at the club for the forthcoming season.

He has been a mainstay of the midfield since signing from AFC Telford United back in January 2022, captaining the side of a number of occasions in the absence of Jack Edwards, and has made 65 appearances to date, scoring for goals last season.

Holleran said: “I'm delighted that Adam has agreed to stay at the club. His knowhow will be a huge asset to us in the coming months.”

Walker added: “It was a no brainer for me to stay here. I want to help the club have a good season and get back into the National League North.”

Brakes Under 23’s provided some end of season cheer as they won their divisional cup final against Bedworth United in front of a healthy crowd on their home turf.

Goalkeeper and captain Ethan Pheasey was the hero as he saved two spot kicks during the shoot out with Leamington winning 5-4 in a sudden death shoot-out.

