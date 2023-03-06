Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leamington move out of National League North relegation zone after big win over Curzon Ashton

Leamington recorded their biggest win since the opening day of the season after beating Curzon Ashton 4-1.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

Liam Cross and Ollie Hulbert both scored their first goals for the club to put Brakes in a commanding half time position, only for a super strike from Hayden Campbell to halve the deficit barely a minute into the second half.

However, rather than buckle under the pressure, which they might have done at times earlier in the season, Paul Holleran’s men added another two goals to their tally courtesy of Dan Turner and Devon Kelly-Evans.

Even a late red card for Theo Streete could barely dampen the winning feeling as Brakes turned in one of their best performances of the campaign.

Liam Cross celebrates his first goal for the club.
Liam Cross celebrates his first goal for the club.
Liam Cross celebrates his first goal for the club.
LeamingtonNational League NorthLiam Cross