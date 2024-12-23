Leamington return to form in style as leaders Curzon Ashton are crushed

Leamington celebrate one of Cally Stewart's goals. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Leamington FC boss Paul Holleran was thrilled after seeing his side end a winless streak in style by beating league leaders Curzon Ashton 4-1 on Saturday.

Cally Stewart was the hero with a hat-trick, adding to Adam Walker’s early opener, as Leamington put in a superb display to end their 2024 home schedule on a high.

And Holleran told the club’s media that it was a day where everything wen to plan.

He said: “I think everyone probably needed that. It’s not so much been the performances but the results. I don’t want to contradict myself but sometimes you get what you deserve.

"Maybe there have been little lapses in games but we have been very competitive in most games, we’ve just come out on the wrong side. Some of it’s been self-inflicted, we have to be honest about that, but I think generally we’ve kept the levels up, we haven’t gone to ground, the white flag hasn’t gone up; our running stats have been really good.

“With this group of lads I don’t fear anybody. Curzon have been fantastic. I’ve watched a lot of their games, they’ve been a breath of fresh air, they’ve deservedly got the points on the board that they have, because they’ve been the best side in the league. And whether it’s been Scunthorpe the other week or Curzon here today, you can see that with the group of players we’ve got we can go toe to toe with anybody.

“I thought our performance today was relentless. It was relentless for most of the game. There was just that one moment we didn’t manage well. If we’d come in five or six up at half time nobody could have complained.

“We’ve deserved a day like this, because we’re not the kind of side that’s leaking goals left right and centre. We’re a good honest hard working bunch. We probably could have picked up another couple of points here and there; we’ve probably deserved to, but that’s where we are. It gives you an idea of what we’ve got here, today, because teams on the run we’ve been on, they can crumble.

"But we’ve not crumbled, we’ve managed the situation well, and I thought we were tremendous today.”

Leamington were then due to head to Brackley Town on Boxing Day, after this week’s Courier went to press, before they then host Hereford on New Year’s Day.​