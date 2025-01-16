Leamington Royals set for home debut in Optasia Squash Super League

Victor Crouin in action.

Leamington Royals make their home debut in the brand new Optasia Squash Super League (SSL) this Friday (17th), when they welcome the swashbuckling Bristol Buccaneers to Guys Cliffe Avenue for what will be the visitors’ first ever game in the competition.

The 2024 National Club Squash Champions drew their first game back in November away at Coolhurst Cavaliers 2-2, narrowly missing out on the bonus point as Coolhurst won 89-86 on overall points won, so both teams will be looking to record their first SSL win of the season.

It will give local squash fans the chance to see some of the world’s best pros, the country’s best young (U25) players and club heroes slug it out over best of three sudden death and all streamed live on Squash TV local.

Friday night promises a great match up with France’s Victor Crouin (WR12), the 2024 European Champion leading the charge for the Royals, up against England’s Patrick Rooney, who has previously been as high as 18 in the world and is working his way back from a lengthy injury.

Lucy Turmel (WR22 and England #4) makes her female pro debut for the Royals against the Canadian No1, Hollie Naughton (WR26). Completing the line ups are the U25 females – University of Birmingham’s Olivia Besant (Royals/WR172) against Malaysian Yasshmita Jadish Kumar (Buccaneers/WR78) and the respective club heroes: Wales’ Owain Taylor (Royals/WR96) against England’s James Peach (Buccaneers/WR166).

Team manager and head coach, Jason Pike, said: “We’re really looking forward to our first home game and welcoming the Buccaneers to Leamington. Tickets sold out in hours and the match line ups suggest we are going to be in for a fantastic night of squash.

"It’s also great that the Royals’ players will provide some coaching for our adult and junior members before the match starts. Hopefully we can get our first win on the board before we travel to St George’s Hill Knights on Valentine’s Day.

"None of this would have been possible without our sponsors, Napton Cidery and Arrow Precision Engineering, who are both associated with the club, and who have agreed to support this opportunity and help bring world class squash to our doorstep. A massive thanks to them for their support.”