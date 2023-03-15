Leamington secure another valuable point after draw with Farsley Celtic

Leamington picked up two more valuable points this week to leave them still outside the National League drop zone.

The Brakes are now three points above Farsley Celtic following the draw between the two sides in midweek.

It extended Leamington’s unbeaten run to five following a highly credible draw with high-flying Chester.

Dan Turner had put Leamington ahead against Celtic with a fine curling effort just after half-time.

But they were unable to hold on after Lewis Turner levelled on the hour mark.

Brakes’ first sight of goal arrived on 21 minutes when Ollie Hubert scuffed an effort past the post.

Dan Turner was denied by a fantastic block by Matty Williams minutes later.

Anthony Dudley scuffed a shot well wide in the early moments of the second half as Leamington struggled to clear their lines, while at the other end Turner saw an attempt go behind for a corner.

Declan Weeks’ attempt at goal deflected into the arms of Ted Cann as Chester pounced on a loose ball in midfield, but Leamington were imposing themselves on the game again, and came desperately close when Junior English saw a shot hacked off the line, with Sam Perry blazing the loose ball high over the bar.

Iwan Murray saw a rising drive pushed over the bar by Cann, before the Leamington keeper saved well from Charlie Caton.

Devon Kelly-Evans sent over a great ball from the right which Turner stretched to head well over the bar.

Lane followed his skipper into the book for a late challenge on Weeks as he drove forward towards the box, and from the resulting free kick Willoughby curled the free kick into the arms of Cann.