Paul Holleran has moved into the loan market in a bid to improve his Leamington's fortunes in front of goal, bringing in Yeovil Town striker Oliver Hulbert in a loan deal to the end of the season.

The 19 year-old turned professional at home town club Bristol Rovers in 2020, having been with The Gas since the age of 8. While at Rovers he spent productive loan spells at Cardiff Met University in the Cymru Premier League, and also at Hereford and Gloucester City last season, where he scored 11 goals in 34 games.

Having signed for Yeovil last summer, making appearances early in the season, Oliver has spent time out on loan at Gloucester and more recently at Plymouth Parkway.

“I'm delighted to get Oliver over the line,” said Holleran. “He's a player that was very impressive in this division last year. It's an area we have been looking to improve.

"We've been looking for another option for a number of months, but trying to find the right number nine at the moment is something that has proved to be very difficult.

“Oliver is a player that we know has the potential to add a different dimension to our attack, and throughout his young career he has always scored goals. We are really looking forward to working with him.”

But Charlie Williams has returned to his parent club Burton Albion. He made seven appearances for Leamington this season, bringing up his total tally to 15 in the gold and black.

Off the field the club have been left saddened by the deaths of former kitman Andy Jenkins and club volunteer Ian Mitchell.

Club statements read: “It is with great regret that we advise you that former Brakes kitman Andy Jenkins passed away at his home last week.

"On behalf of everyone at the club we wish his wife Carol and wider family our most sincere condolences.

“Andy was an ardent Brakes fan who performed the kitman role in the mid 1980’s and again in the Paul Holleran era until ill health in 2018 prevented him from doing so. He will be sadly missed by all those that knew him.

