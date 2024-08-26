Leamington Sunday League : All systems are go!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League prepares for the 2024-25 kick off on Sunday, September 1. The first Council of clubs meeting took place this week and in a busy meeting there was also time for a Charity cheque presentation.

Several new clubs have come into the League and they bring lots of youth and experience combined. T

he Council of Clubs meeting also introduced the teams to the new League management system operated by the FA, where everything will hopefully run online and will reduce the League's carbon footprint.

In time for the new season the FA have also granted "Accredited League" status on the Leamington Sunday League and the standards set by those teams who have accredited will now demonstrate to the remaining teams still undergoing their accreditation process the benefiots to all involved in grassroots football.

Jeff Reading from Cancer Research accepts the cheque from Ian Sewell.

The League also had the pleasure to welcome Jeff Reading to the meeting, where Cancer Cup Secretary Ian Sewell had the honour to present Jeff with a cheque for £1958.00, the outstanding result of the collections from last years Cancer Cup Competition.

The League has raised over £68,000.00 since the competition was launched by Tracey Thomas sixty years ago. Thanks go to all the clubs for their brilliant support of this competition. Jeff gave a short speach to thank the gathered crowd.

The League constitution has been finalised and will be running five Divisions next season.

There are two dates for your diary coming up. We have two charity Cup Finals coming up.

On Sunday, September 8, we have the Sean Horgan Memorial Cup Final. This will be at Kenilworth Sporting FC, Gypsy Lane Kenilworth. 3pm kick-off. The invited finalists are Heathcote Athletic FC v Kenilworth Royal Oak FC. Entry is only £3.00 cash on the gate please. All proceeds go to charity.The bar and childrens play area will be open.

On Sunday, September 22, we have the Maurice Billington Memorial Cup Final and that will be held at Stockton Sports and Social Club. 3pm kick off. The teams competing for this magnificent Trophy will be Napton FC V Bowling Green FC. Entry is again only £3.00 cash on the gate please. All proceeds to charity. The bar will be open.

The League is also pleased to announce a new Sponsor. Nick Rowlatt from BUROPRO has taken up the League Sponsor role from Craig Stickles who supported the League for three seasons.

Nick played in the League many years ago and was part of the New Inn FC team that won the Challenge Cup in 1992 beating St Peters Celtic when New Inn were in the lower Divisions. The first side outside the top flight to manage that task!