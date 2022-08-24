Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington were beaten for the first time this season.

Leamington were sunk by a fine strike by Jude Oyibo on 61 minutes.

It left Holleran reflecting on how his side had shot themselves in the foot.

"They’ve mastered the conditions and game better than us today,” Holleran told the club’s website.

‘We got in at half-time without really being penetrated or looking in any real danger. They pinned us in - it was easy to do that with this wind - and that was the most disappointing thing, in the first twenty minutes of the second half.

"There’s certain ways you need to play, and we just haven’t done it.

"Our game management with and without the ball today has been nowhere near. The goal has come from a short corner. We’ve been sloppy today. Really sloppy.

‘Three out of the four sides we’ve faced so far have been put together to really challenge in this league. Spennymoor are a really good side with a really good attacking threat. It was a super goal by the boy - I’ll talk about us defensively but what a strike!

‘In the last ten-fifteen minutes I thought there was a bit of purpose in our play. We got the ball in better positions, looked a little bit of a threat, but on a day like today, when we’ve been second best for long periods, you’ve just got to keep that clean sheet intact.

"Structurally we looked very good, and we dealt with it, so it’s a little bit disappointing that it came from a set play, but listen, we need to be better - we’ve got to be better than we were today.

"Against Farsley and Buxton we were tremendous, at Kiddy we were dogged, but today was really not where it needs to be. We need to do better.”

In the closing ten minutes Leamington work the Spennymoor back line with Jack Lane hitting the post.

Alex Prosser curled another effort wide, before Glen Taylor nearly gifted Leamington an equaliser with a mis-placed header.

Jamie Chandler then blazed a shot well off target.