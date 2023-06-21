Register
Leamington's Dan Turner joins National League North side Brackley Town

Paul Holleran has confirmed that Dan Turner has signed for National League North side Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee.
By Sports Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

The attacker signed for the Brakes at the height of the curtailed 2020/21 season.

Picking up the golden boot in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, the Stone based striker also won the Manager's Player of the Season award in his first full season at the club.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran said: "We wish Dan all the best and thank him for his efforts in his time at the club. He's scored some great goals for us but most of all he was a real pleasure to work with and he's certainly a young man who his parents can be proud of.

Dan Turner has joined Brackley. Pic: Tim Nunan - @LeamingtonFCDan Turner has joined Brackley. Pic: Tim Nunan - @LeamingtonFC
"He's got a desire to play in the National League and we wish him all the best at Brackley and beyond. He will be missed, but it's football and we wish him all the best for his new adventure and thank him for always giving everything every week.

" Even when it was dragging, he gave that extra 10%. He cared about the club and his teammates and I'll miss him around the club every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday."

Turner added: "I'd just like to send a massive thank you to the staff, players and fans for the past two years at the club, where I've been surrounded by great people and made many great memories.

"I will always be thankful to the club and the gaffer for giving me a platform to play first team football and help me find my love for the game again. I'm sure next season will be a positive one and will see the club get back where they belong in the National League North."

