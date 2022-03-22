Leamington's Sunday football league round-up

.

Cancer Research Supplementary Cup – Round 1

Heathcote Athletic 0 - 1 Bulldog

Just one cup fixture this week, and in this third attempt to resolve their 1st Round match, Bulldog finally got the upper hand with a 1-0 win over Heathcote with a first-half strike from Kyle Needham, and will play their quarter-final fixture next week.

Division 1

Blackdown 1 - 4 Bishops Itchington

Onto the League fixtures, there was just the one game in the First Division, as Bishops Itchington keep up the pressure on the teams above them as they defeated Blackdown. Adam Miles put Bishops ahead in the first-half, with a quick reply from Liam Blake for Blackdown. It stayed at 1-1 until late in the second-half when two quick strikes from Josh Turton turned the game, with Jay Morgan sealing the victory with two minutes left on the clock.

Division 2

Radford Albion 4 - 3 Ettington Rovers

Three close games in Division Two, with a real goal-fest between Radford Albion and Ettington Rovers. Dan Burden grabbed the only goal of the first-half for Radford, before Kurt Wilde extended their lead shortly after half-time. Glen Matthew quickly got Ettington back into the game, before Burden notched his second to extend the lead again. Ettington kept going, and clawed the scoreline back to 3-2 with a Will Clark goal, and then with five minutes to go, Jordan Robinson equalised for Ettington. The comeback wasn’t to be though, as with three minutes to go, Brodie Cullinan grabbed the winner for Radford.

Chadwick End 2 - 3 Engine FC

Another close game in this top of the table clash, as Matt Williams gave Chadwick End an early advantage, only to see it cancelled out by Nick Welch’s equaliser for Engine just before half-time. Rhys Tummey put Engine ahead after the break, only for Oli Manoocherhi to level the score for Chadwick with his goal just after the hour mark. It remained all-square until the last minute of the game, when Stan Moss earned all three points for Engine right at the death.

Princethorpe 1 - 0 Real Barston

Real Barston remain rock-bottom after a 1-0 defeat to Princethorpe, for whom Connor Warburton got the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Division 3

Warwick Printing 8 - 0 Foresters

It was another tough day for Foresters, who deserve credit for sticking at it. It was Warwick Printing inflicting the damage this week, as they ran out 8-0 winners, with Conor Smith grabbing five of them. Cory Turner added a brace, with one from Jason Thompson.

Cubbington FC 3 - 0 Kenilworth Royal Oak

The football was overshadowed by a bad injury to Jack Reeves causing the game to be abandoned early. By that point, Cubbington were three goals to the good, with Jake Montgomery netting in the first few minutes, followed by Sam Smith and Matty Bemrose in the second half.

Division 4

Sporting Club de Stratford 2 - Upper Lighthorne 1

After Trav Lea put Lighhorne ahead in the first-half, Sporting Club fought back and kept hope for avoiding finishing in the bottom spot with a couple of late second-half goals from Zack Palmer and Jack Reidy.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 1 - 1 Long Itchington Reserves

With neither of their First teams playing, the two Reserves sides in the division fought out a close draw. Alfie Wardle gave Long Itchington a first-half lead, but Dale Francis secured a point for HRI with second-half equaliser.

Southam Sporting 1 - 1 Stockton