Let's keep the cup! Big week for Brakes with Villa Park final and Bank Holiday games

Dan Turner scoring Leamington's goal in their 2-1 defeat by Alfreton at the weekend Picture by Sally Ellis

Not only is it Bank Holiday – so double helpings in the league – but of course it’s cup final time on Wednesday.

The weekend starts with a trip to Curzon Ashton, followed by Leamington entertaining Kidderminster Harriers at the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

With Brakes now 18th in National League North, Saturday’s hosts are just four places and nine points above. But their Monday afternoon visitors are a tougher prospect up in fourth spot, behind Gateshead, Brackley Town and Fylde.

With just a day’s rest, it’s the big one at Villa Park when holders Leamington take on Stourbridge in the final of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

The opposition, who have finished mid-table in the Southern League Premier Central Division, will be hoping to end Brakes’ grasp on the trophy they won in 2019.

The County FA’s showpiece event kicks off at 7.30pm and supporters are advised to buy their tickets in advance to avoid unnecessary queueing on the night. Turnstiles will open at 6.30pm.

Full details and match arrangements are on the club website.

In the last final Brakes beat Nuneaton Borough 4-1 and before that, won it on penalties in 2016-17 after drawing 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In last weekend’s 2-1 league defeat, Alfreton went ahead just before half time and added their second in the 64th minute.

But with almost a quarter of an hour to go, substitute Junior English, who had only been on the pitch a matter of moments went down from a challenge. The referee awarded a penalty which Dan Turner thundered into the net to score his 16th goal of the season.

“There’s no way of me glossing over it really other than to say it was a tough afternoon,” said disappointed manager Paul Holleran.

“The best team won and we’ve got to do better.