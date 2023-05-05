Register
Made in Leamington: Ben Foster, Riccardo Scimeca, Eddie Hemmings, Steve Hemmings, Matt Gotrel and the sports stars who helped put our town on the map - picture gallery

Leamington has plenty to offer, as we all know.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th May 2023, 07:17 BST

And that’s certainly been the case over the years when it comes to sport, with many of our very own doing themselves and our great town proud.

Leamington can boast an England goalkeeper, an Ashes cricketer, a record-breaking goalkeeper, a world number one tennis player and two Olympic champions.

That is of course the tip of the iceberg with plenty other stars from Leamington showing what they are made of in a variety of sports.

Here are just some of those athletes to have made it to the top.

Tell us who is your favourite Leamington sports star and why via our social media channels.

You can keep up with the latest Leamington sports news here.

Foster began his professional career in 2001 with Stoke City, having joined from Racing Club Warwick. It lead to great things which saw him go on to play for England.

1. Ben Foster

Foster began his professional career in 2001 with Stoke City, having joined from Racing Club Warwick. It lead to great things which saw him go on to play for England. Photo: Jan Kruger

Hemmings played in 16 Test matches and 33 One Day Internationals for the England cricket team between 1982 and 1991. He made his England debut relatively late in his career, at the age of 33, having predominantly represented Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

2. Eddie Hemmings

Hemmings played in 16 Test matches and 33 One Day Internationals for the England cricket team between 1982 and 1991. He made his England debut relatively late in his career, at the age of 33, having predominantly represented Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. Photo: Adrian Murrell

Bastock holds the all-time record for the most competitive club appearances in world football, having played more than 1,286 times in league and cup competitions, primarily across the English lower leagues.

3. Paul Bastock

Bastock holds the all-time record for the most competitive club appearances in world football, having played more than 1,286 times in league and cup competitions, primarily across the English lower leagues. Photo: Pete Norton

William Renshaw was a top player in the late 19th century, who was ranked world No. 1. He won twelve Major titles during his career.

4. William Renshaw

William Renshaw was a top player in the late 19th century, who was ranked world No. 1. He won twelve Major titles during his career. Photo: Hulton Archive

