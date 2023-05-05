Made in Leamington: Ben Foster, Riccardo Scimeca, Eddie Hemmings, Steve Hemmings, Matt Gotrel and the sports stars who helped put our town on the map - picture gallery
Leamington has plenty to offer, as we all know.
And that’s certainly been the case over the years when it comes to sport, with many of our very own doing themselves and our great town proud.
Leamington can boast an England goalkeeper, an Ashes cricketer, a record-breaking goalkeeper, a world number one tennis player and two Olympic champions.
That is of course the tip of the iceberg with plenty other stars from Leamington showing what they are made of in a variety of sports.
Here are just some of those athletes to have made it to the top.
