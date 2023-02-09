A perfect weekend for Rugby Town saw them continue their goal rush of late and also ease further clear at the top of the United Counties League Premier Division South table, writes Jon Venner.

Valley's 7-1 home victory over Godmanchester came as their closest challengers Coventry Sphinx were defeated at Newport Pagnell, leaving Town boss Carl Adams to reflect happily on the current landscape.

He said: "Things couldn't have turned out any better for us at the weekend and overall it's all looking great for us at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Having dug in and successfully come through two potentially tricky trips to Lutterworth Town and Cogenhoe United beforehand, we've then put in an impressive display on Saturday.

Justin Marsden and Liam Francis collected the Team of the Month award for January from UCL chairman Alan Poulain ahead of Rugby Town's home game last weekend. Pictures by Martin Pulley

"We've been scoring lots of goals of late and lots of these have been really impressive goals too.

"The two lads up top are on great runs, but everyone else has also been chipping in."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday's seven-goal return means it is now 30 from just the six last outings for Rugby, with strike partners Jordan Wilson and David Kolodynski contributing seven apiece from this total.

It also represented an 11th straight league win for the team and created a 16-point gap at the top between them and Sphinx.

Loyiso Recci scores from the penalty spot in Rugby's 7-1 success over Godmanchester Rovers

Adams continued: "It's important that we continue to turn the screw on those below us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even with the games in-hand some sides have, it's going to take something really special in the final three months for them to play catch-up."

Town were ahead against Rovers after just 43 seconds at the weekend thanks to a great strike from Luke English.

English then turned provider for Rugby's second by crossing for Kolodynski to apply a close-range finish.

Valley skipper Loyiso Recci scored a penalty and Caine Ellliott made it four with an instinctive lob before the interval, with Wilson's deflected strike and a double from second-half substitute Madundo Semahimbo rounding things off after Declan Rogers had pulled one back for Godmanchester shortly after the restart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby travel to 10th-placed Bugbrooke this weekend, with further outings against current bottom-half outfits Easington Sports, Desborough Town and Long Buckby coming before the end of February.