Mark Rowlatt's first Sunday league round-up of 2022 as teams return to action after Christmas break

Weekly Round up for Sunday 9 January 2022. It’s week 17 and we start as usual with the Cup Competitions and that means the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Preliminary Round

Engine FC 2 Leamington FC Vet’s 3

A Matthew Wright brace wasn’t quite enough here as the Vet’s keep up their good run and progress into the next round. Ross Jackson, Martin Hitchcox and Martin Thompson on target for the Vet’s. Engine go into the supplementary Cup.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Khalsa Reserves 4 Dynamo Leamington 2

Four goals in the last thirty minutes here for Khalsa were too much for Dynamo who scored twice through Nicholas Kajkowski and Ryan Woodward. The late blast started with Matt Nicholls on the hour mark, followed by two goals in three minutes through Luke Warby and Vasile Grajdieru . It was still tight until Charlie Watts sealed it up with a goal in the last minute. Khalsa reserves progress into the next round and Dynamo go into the supplementary competition.

Upper Lighthorne 2 Long Itchington Reserves 3

A late rally from Lighthorne with a brace from Trav Lea in five minutes, but it wasn’t enough as The Long Men already had three in the bank. Lighthorne into the supplementary and The Long Men into the next round.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Preliminary Round

HRI Wellesbourne 0 Radford Albion 1

Two good sides meeting here and the second Division side overcame their First Division leading hosts. Separated by the odd goal, a sixty seventh minute penalty converted by Brodie Culinan . Albion progress into the next round.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Heathcote Athletic 1 Bishops Itchington 4

Bishops always in control here . Adam Miles put them ahead after twenty minutes and that’s how it stayed to half time. Two goals in fifteen minutes after the break had it wrapped up. Luke Evans and an own goal doing the damage. John Aston pulled one back for Heathcote but it was not enough and Craig Watkin popped up with five minutes to go to round it all off. Bishops go into the next round, Heathcote into the supplementary.

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 8 (eight) Real Barston 2

Second fastest goal of the day here for Aiden Foley, putting Hibs ahead on eight minutes. In the next eleven minutes that was increased to three – nil, through Connor Mort and Mathew Nutt, and before half time Luke Marriot and Foley with his second had made it five. James McDowell pulled one back for Barston on Thirty five minutes but it was never enough. Three more own goals followed and Kieran Leyland pulled another back for Barston but Hibs march into the next round. Barston go into the supplementary cup.

Napton 2 Warwick Printing 4

The Printers took a two goal advantage into the second half here with goals from Niall Thoms and Robbie Stephens. Chris Watts pulled one back for Napton on the hour mark to give them hope, but a brace from Jason Thompson sealed the win for the Printers. Blair Girvin got a second for Napton with five minutes to go but the Printers held firm, to go into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1

Blackdown 1 Leamington Hibernian 2

This one came alight in the second half. Josh Blake put Hibs in front on fifty five minutes , and Liam Blake equalised on seventy seven minutes. Tom Hitchcox popped up to notch the winner eleven minutes later and Hibs took the points home.

Long Itchington 1 Khalsa 2

A Chris Hanrahan brace were enough for Khalsa here despite a George Crawford reply from the Long Men. Khalsa squeeze up on their rivals but the Long Men still have two games in hand over Khalsa and a game in hand over HRI at the Top of the Table. With HRI and the Vet’s on Cup duty the Table is looking very interesting.

We move on to Division 2

Princethorpe 3 AFC Warwick 3

A Melvinino Mauritson brace in the first twenty five minutes stormed AFC into the lead. Five minutes later and Princethorpe pulled one back through Jake Allies-Proctor . Dexter Robison then made it all square on the hour mark but an own goal gave the advantage back to AFC. Allies-Proctor then grabbed his second with twenty minutes left on the clock to restore parity and that’s how it stayed.

And on to Division 3

Kenilworth Royal Oak 16 (sixteen) Foresters 0 (nil)

This wasn’t just the Jacob Whitmore show ! He might’ve led the scoring with six goals but he had plenty of help with the goals on the way. Standout feature though was his hat-trick in a five minute first half spell ! William Harte chipped in with a hat-trick of his own. Jeremy Simmons helped himself to a brace. The rest of the goals were shared around with James Digby , Aaron Whitmore, Kiran Patel , Cem Yildiz and Robert Ormston bagging the others. Royal Oak close the gap at the top of the table.

Radford Semele Social Club 3 Hampton Magna 4

Fastest goal of the day here and it was a penalty kick slotted home by Elliot Powell to give Magna a great start. Radford equalised on twenty two minutes through L Watton, and then took the lead through D Ramsey just before the interval. Magna bounced back in the second half and two goals in a five minute spell from Nick Hill and Ryan Leahy had them level. Heartbreak for Radford in the last minute as Hill grabbed his second to steal the points for Magna.

Sporting Foresters 3 Harbury 4

Another seven goal thriller here as Harbury maintain Top spot in the Table. Ryan Baghria put Sporting ahead but Max Hubbard made it all square three minutes later. An own goal then gave Harbury the lead and Ruben Bastos extended the advantage shortly afterwards. Taran Baghria pulled one back for Sporting on the hour mark. With fifteen minutes to go Drew Smith then popped up to restore the two goal lead, only for Liam Miller to slot home a penalty to reduce the arrears to the odd goal and make it an interesting last twelve minutes. Harbury held on to take the points.

And we finish off as usual with Division 4

Cubbington Albion 1 Kenilworth Wardens 0

A top of the Table clash and it was as tight as could be. The sides separated by the only goal of the game coming from Billy Gatfield on twenty minutes. Wardens are now seven points adrift but have a game in hand.

Stockton 1 Bulldog 3

Three valuable points for Bulldog here but they had to come from behind to do it. Josh Tolley put Stockton ahead after twenty minutes, which was the only goal of the first half. The second half then belonged to Bulldog who scored three times without reply. Mark Hickey kicked it off two minutes after the re-start. Taylor Forrest got the second just after the hour and Kyle Needham wrapped it up with ten minutes to go.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 2 Southam Sporting 2

Nip and Tuck here. A Sean Hopwood penalty saw the Wanderers take the lead. Joshua Duffin then made it two nil shortly after. James Davies then pulled one back for Southam two minutes later. Southam have the evergreen Aaron Goodenough to thank for a seventieth minute equaliser in his first game back after an extended break to give them a share of the spoils.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club 3