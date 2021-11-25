Mark Rowlatt's Leamington & District Sunday Football League round-up

.

Weekly round- up for Sunday 21 November 2021. We start with some Cup matches.

The Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Blackdown 0 Hampton Magna 0

A close battle here and it remained goal less at full time so off to penalty kicks. Blackdown held their nerve.

Blackdown win 4 - 2 on penalties, and progress into the next round.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Preliminary Round

Dynamo Leamington 4 Warwick Printing 8 (eight)

Fastest goal of the day here but only just! Craig Williams scored after only two minutes to start the Printers off. Jason Thompson added four minutes later to increase the lead. Ash Rowley score all four of the Dynamo goals but still ended up on the losing side. The first two had pulled the home side level just before half time. Conor Smith then started his goal spree to restore the Printers advantage and it went ding dong as Scott Smith and Rowley traded goals and we were at four apiece. Conor Smith then took control and added a hat-trick to his first goal to take the game out of sight for the Printers. Robbie Stephens popped up in the last minute to seal the win and take the Printers into the next round. Dynamo go into the Supplementary Cup.

Ettington Rovers 1 Bishops Itchington 8 (eight)

Matt Toms with the Ettington consolation just after the hour mark but it was all done and dusted by then. Top flight Bishops were already four – nil up by then. Johnny Adair, Joel Bennett and Josh Turton with a brace each, Luke Evans and Craig Watkin adding with singles. Bishops go into the next round, Ettington go into the Supplementary Cup.

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 5 HRI Wellesbourne 2

High flying Hibs Reserves from Division 3 diced the Veg boys here with a dominant display. Scott Hammond put Hibs ahead on ten minutes but HRI were level within five minutes following a Greg Eales goal. Fifteen minutes later and Hammond bagged another to take Hibs into the break with the advantage. Jack Avery then extended Hibs lead on sixty five minutes, and seven minutes later Harry Hartin made it 4 – 1. Eales struck again to reduce the Hibs lead but with two minutes left on the clock Joshua Johal wrapped it all up. Hibs Reserves into the next round. HRI go into the Supplementary Cup.

Radford Albion 2 Princethorpe 4

Three goals in three minutes here as Jake Allies-Proctor and Bradley Ford-Kalym struck for Princethorpe and Robert Spillane put one away for Radford between the two Princethorpe goals. Allies –Proctor then grabbed his second , but Spillane struck again to keep Radford in contention at half time. Conor Warburton extended the Princethorpe lead on the hour mark and that’s how it stayed. Princethorpe into the hat for the next round. Radford Albion into the Supplementary Cup.

We move on to League action and as usual we start with Division 1

Leamington Hibernian 2 Khalsa 2

Josh Mann put Khalsa ahead after only five minutes here but Hibs were in front by half time with goals from David Jones and Jack Marsden. Hibs were all set for three points until Barinder Uppal upset the party with a last minute goal to take a point for Khalsa.

Long Itchington 4 Heathcote 0

Table toppers The Long Men were held by Heathcote until just before half time when Bradley Allbone scored for the home team. It still stayed tight until the hour mark when the goals came. Joe Tambini , Sam Crawford and Deji Sorinola doing the damage.

We move on to Division 2

Engine FC 3 Chadwick End 0

Unbeaten Engine nailed their flag to the mast here as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on their Title rivals. Steven Evans put Engine ahead just before half time. A second half brace from Leo Parnell-Notice in a twenty minute spell sealed the points as the Engine step up a gear.

Khalsa Reserves 0 Real Barston 2

Three valuable points for Barston here as they leap two places up the Table. Matt Gillett just before half time and David Jolly with five minutes left on the clock were the Barston marksmen.

We move on to Division 3

Cubbington FC 1 Harbury 2

A fine finish by Jack Gibson in the 80th minute was too little too late here as Harbury scored with a route one goal just before half time as Dean Pugh rifled home. Callum Gellender then extended the Harbury lead late on through some neat play down the right. Gibson pulled Cubbington back in contention but Harbury held on.

Kenilworth Royal Oak 6 Radford Semele Social Club 1

A very late consolation here for David Ramsey and Radford Semele, after the Oak had taken control in the second half. The first half remained goal less but three minutes into the second half and Oak had stormed into a two nil lead. Three more goals in an eight minute spell and it was all done bar the shouting. Cem Yildiz rounded it off with his second goal in the eighty second minute. William Harte, James Digby, Jeremy Simmons and Jacob Whitmore with the other strikes.

Sporting Foresters 5 Foresters 2

A Foresters derby here and on form Sporting came out on top. Daniel Eykyn, Liam Miller, Matthew Manton , Daniel Batchelor and Will Guice doing the damage.

And we finish as usual with Division 4

Bulldog 0 Wellesbourne Wanderers 3

The Wanderers went ahead late in the first half through a Daryl Johnson goal. It stayed tight until the last twenty minutes when Sean Hopwood and Aaron Mobley extended the Wanderers lead and made it safe.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 0 Cubbington Albion 7 (seven)

A rare Kyle Ball goal here and he then scored a second! Albion were in control here as Ross Quartermaine also scored a brace. Lewis Papworth, Luca Cardellino and Billy Gatfield also on the scoresheet. Albion sit Top of the Tree but Wardens still have games in hand.

Kenilworth Wardens 3 Southam Sporting 0

A Toby Wells hat-trick doing the damage here as Wardens maintain their unbeaten run and keep up the pressure at the Top of the Table.

Sporting Club de Stratford 2 Stockton 9 (Nine)

Two late consolations for Sporting Stratford by Matthew Crisp and Jack Reidy but the damage had already been done by half time. Stockton had put five away without reply by the half time whistle. John Ahearne, Jake Lee , Malachy Rose and a Josh Tolley brace on the sheet. The second half started off in much the same fashion with a Jake Lee brace and Ahearn getting his second and an own goal rounding it off. The late Sporting comeback was too little too late but showed an excellent spirit from start to finish.

Upper Lighthorne 4 Long Itchington Reserves 1