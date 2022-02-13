Mark Rowlatt's Leamington & District Sunday League round-up

.

Weekly round-up for Sunday 13 February 2022. It’s week 22 and we have Cup fixtures to start with.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Leamington FC Vets 3 Princethorpe 4

The Vet’s were undone with three early goals from defensive mistakes which Princethorpe punished with some clinical finishing. Callum Carsley took the first with a blistering shot from 18 yards that skimmed across the grass past the keeper. Carsley also snapped up the second and then Jake Allies-Proctor with a fine top corner strike from eighteen yards to make it three nil to the visitors. Carsley completed his hat-trick before half time with a neat turn and shot in off the far post.

The second half saw the Vet’s stage a comeback starting with a Ross Jackson penalty ten minutes after the re-start. With only ten minutes left on the clock Mark Sheffield then battled through into the box and fired home to give the Vet’s more hope and two minutes later Martin Thompson collected a long ball from defense with a lovely bit of control , layed off and into the box for the return and rifled his shot into the roof of the net from ten yards. Tails were up and the Vet’s could smell another. A free kick on the edge of the box failed to produce and Princethorpe held on to take the win and progress into the next round. The Vet’s into the Supplementary Cup Final.

On to The Tracey Thomas Challenge Cup 2021-22 - Round 3

Leamington Hibernian Reserves 3 Engine FC 2

Hib’s Reserves progress but it was a very late winner from Scott Hammond they have to thank. Hammond and Daniel Kieran were already on the scoresheet for Hib’s, with goals from Jacob Ashpool and Sean Povey keeping the scores level for Engine. Hammond popped up in the last minute to secure the win for Hib’s who progress into the next round.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1

HRI Wellesbourne 1 Bishops Itchington 5

This was a close thing until it sparked into life in the second half. Callum Bell put the visitors ahead on twenty five minutes. Sam Mitchell got the home side level immediately after the break with a penalty, but within five minutes Bishops were back in front with another Bell finish. The Bishops then took control and three goals without reply saw the points safe. Adam Miles on the hour mark, Andy Yates added fifteen minutes later and Luke Evans finished it off with five minutes left on the clock. Bishops up to third in the Table and it’s getting tight at the Top.

Heathcote Athletic 0 Leamington Hibernian 4

Josh Blake started the Hib’s off on twenty minutes. Tom Hitchcox added another shortly before half time. A second half brace from David Jones sealed the deal and the visitors walked away with the points.

We move on to Division 2

Chadwick End 5 Real Barston 1

The Chadwick End march continues and George Curry continues to lead the way. A second half hat-trick here from Curry added to fastest goal of the day from Rhys Edwards on five minutes and an Oliver Senior strike on twenty minutes doing the damage. A David Jolly goal on thirty minutes was little consolation for Barston.

Khalsa Reserves 2 Radford Albion 1

A Jasraj Gill strike on the half hour put Khalsa ahead. Suroush Lisle-Pourzyale then added a second just after the break. Brodie Culinan slotted home a penalty on the hour mark to pull Albion back into it but Khalsa held on to take the points.

We move on to Division 3

Foresters 0 Kenilworth Royal Oak 3.

A first half brace from Liam Billing and one from Josh Marshall deep into stoppage time were enough here for the Oak who close the gap at the Top.

Harbury 2 Warwick Printing 2

Harbury lose ground at the Top of the Table and the Printers with games in hand are still in the hunt. It was a close one and went nip and tuck all the way. Jason Thompson put the Printers ahead after twenty minutes. Callum Gellender levelled for Harbury ten minutes later. The second half was as tight as the first. Joe Wright restored the Printers advantage but Harbury were back all square nine minutes later through Rhys Pugh. Still all to play for!

Napton 3 Cubbington 1

Luke Swinnerton with a tenth minute penalty put Cubbington ahead. That would be their only goal of the game as Napton replied three times. Joe Merry, Rhys Collins and Bailey Searle grabbing the goals

Radford Semele Social Club 6 Sporting Foresters 2

Radford were four up by half time. Jordan Bedford started the ball rolling on ten minutes. Lee Watton added a second fifteen minutes later. Paul Wilkinson got the third on the half hour. Richard Judd helped himself to the fourth before the break. Sam Rudge pulled one back after the break but Wilkinson replied with his second three minutes later. Daniel Eyken grabbed another for the Woodmen but Wilkinson latched on to his hat-trick with eight minutes to go and it was all done.

We finish as usual with Division 4

Cubbington Albion 3 Stockton 3

Albion remain Top of the Table despite dropping two points here and it was only thanks to a Billy Gatfield hat-trick goal that they came away with a single point. Gatfield had put Albion ahead just before the break. Ten minutes later and he’s added his second. Josh Tolley then replied to give Stockton some hope. With twenty minutes to go Sam Rose popped up to make it all square. Four minutes later and Tolley grabbed his second to give Stockton the lead. The last minute of play and Gatfield struck to give Cubbington their point! Still tight at the Top and all to play for.

Long Itchington Reserves 1 Bulldog 1

Nothing to separate these two as Jordan Evetts put the Bulldog ahead on the half hour mark and William Morby with the equaliser just before the hour mark. A good mid table clash with the rare Sunday League one all draw!

Sporting Club de Stratford 0 Southam Sporting 3

A Sporting game here and Southam took control from early on, but Stratford fought them all the way. The rain and blustery conditions made it difficult for football but the pitch held up well. James Davis scored the first on ten minutes after a neat build up and he finished with aplomb. Fifteen minutes later and another neat passing move and Harley Francis with the smart finish to make it two nil before half time. Only one goal in the second half but it was a tremendous bit of footwork from Josh Thomas beating two defenders and unleashing a fierce drive that the keeper managed to save, but the loose ball rebounded to Morgan White who hammered the ball into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

Wellesbourne Wanderers 5 HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 0

A local derby and the Wanderers came out on top. It was tight for the first hour but then the touch paper was lit. Johnny Nunn struck with the first. Joel Giblin made it two eight minutes later. Seven minutes after that and Aaron Mobley added another. Giblin grabbed his second three minutes later and with two minutes left on the clock Alastair Loughton rounded it off. Wanderers keep the squeeze on at the Top of the Table.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club 1 Kenilworth Wardens 1