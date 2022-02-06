Mark Rowlatt's Leamington Sunday Football League round-up

.

Weekly round-up for Sunday 6 February 2022.

It’s week 21 and we are now into the second half of the season. The wet weather has created havoc with the fixtures but we still have some games on. We start as usual with the Cup Competitions and this week that’s the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Supplementary Cup 2021-22 - Round 1

Real Barston 4 Napton 2

Barston march into the next round and it was all decided in the last twenty minutes. David Jolly had put the home side ahead after twenty minutes and that was the only goal of the first half. Within three minutes of the re-start Napton were level through Chris Watts. It stayed tight until the hour mark when Gareth Davies put one away for Barston and Jamie Clements also scored for Napton to keep it all square. Ten minutes later and Barston had it wrapped up with two goals from Christopher Gould and Matt Gillett to take the tie.

Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Quarter-Final

Khalsa 1 Leamington Hib’s Reserves 3

A late Manraj Khangura strike was the only consolation here for Khalsa as Hibs Reserves go through to the Semi-Final. A James Hancocks brace in the first twenty five minutes started Hibs off. Harry Davies added a third on the hour mark before Khangura got his late reply

Leamington Hibernian 2 Warwick Printing 7 (seven)

Fastest goal of the day here for Jack Marsden on four minutes to put Hibs in front. Adam Johnson then made it two nil eight minutes later and Hibs were cruising. The Printers suddenly woke up and with strikes from Craig Williams and Jason Thompson had pulled it level by half time. The second half was all one way traffic and it was the Printers in charge. Williams added twice more for his hat-trick. Conor Smith, Josh Tiff and Robbie Stephens getting the others as the Warwick side cruised into the Semi-Final.

We move on to League action now and we start as usual with Division 1

HRI Wellesbourne 2 Blackdown 0

The veg boys go Top of the Table with this win and it was goals from Greg Eales just before the break and Charlie Mitchell with ten minutes to go that took them there. Blackdown still struggle at the lower end of the Table.

We move on to Division 2

AFC Warwick 2 Chadwick End 5

A Top of the Table clash here and Joshua Cox stroked home a penalty after fifteen minutes to put the home side ahead. Five minutes later and George Curry had made it all square . Melvinino Mauritson restored the AFC lead on the half hour mark but Curry stuck another one in just before half time to make it level again. The second half was more Curry as he struck with another brace and Oliver Senior also added to give Chadwick the points. Chadwick leapfrog AFC in the Table to apply more pressure at the Top.

We finish as usual with Division 4

Cubbington Albion 3 Southam Sporting 2

Albion were made to work hard for this one and they have a very late Billy Gatfield strike to thank for the three points. Luca Cardellino had put Cubbington ahead after twenty five minutes and that was the only goal of the first half. Joshua Thomas made it all square on the hour mark. Billy Gatfield replied five minutes later to restore the Cubbington advantage , but five minutes later and Southam were back on level terms after Thomas grabbed his second. With three minutes left on the clock Gatfield struck to break the Southam hearts. Albion stay Top.

Long Itchington Reserves 5 Stockton 1

A Local derby here and the Long Men came out on top. They were three goals up by half time with strikes from Alfie Wardle and a brace in the first twenty minutes from Cale Sunner. Liam Murphy struck to extend the advantage two minutes after the break. Daniel Brown pulled one back for Stockton but Adam Jones piled on the agony with another for the Long Men with four minutes to go.