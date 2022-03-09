Mark Rowlatt's Leamington Sunday league round-up

.

Weekly round up for Sunday 6th March 2022. It’s week 25 and we start with the Cup Competitions and that means the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Semi-Final

Warwick Printing 1 Bishops Itchington 4

Bishops were three up by half time here with Callum Bell, Thomas O’ Callaghan and Joel Bennett on target. Robbie Stephens pulled one back after the re-start but O’Callaghan grabbed his second five minutes later to maintain the Bishops advantage and that’s how it finished. Bishops go into the Cancer Cup Final.

The Cancer Cup final will be held on Sunday 8th May @ Leamington FC 3pm kick off.

We move on to League action and we start as usual with Division 1

Blackdown 1 Khalsa 1

Fastest goal of the day here for Josh Mann on three minutes to give Khalsa the lead. Liam Blake made it all square just before half time and that’s how it stayed.

Khalsa keep the pressure on at the top of the table and it’s getting tight as we head towards the last few games in the season.

Leamington Hibernian 7 (seven) Leamington FC Vet’s 0

The Vet’s were completely undone here as Hib’s took control from the first whistle. Twenty minutes in and Hibs have the ball in the net but it’s off side. Within three minutes Hibs go ahead through Ash Kitchen. Hibs continue to press and on the half hour score a second from a penalty. Scott Hammond from the spot. Four minutes later and it’s three nil through Connor Farrell with an eighteen yard screamer. Farrell grabs another before half time and the vet’s are looking tired. The second half started in the same vein as the first and the Vet’s were under the cosh. Jack Marsden popped up to finish a great move down the left. and a great cross to the far post and Marsden met it on the volley to thunder it past Andy Hood into the bottom corner The Vet’s were overwhelmed and another screamer from 25 yards from Marsden finished it off, Kyle King adding to the tally. Hibs start to move up the Table with games in hand and the title is up for grabs.

Long Itchington 2 HRI Wellesbourne 2

Nip and tuck here as Craig Bell put the veg boys ahead after only seven minutes. Bradley Allbone replied eight minutes later to make it all square. Jake Aldridge restored the Long Men’s advantage but with only two minutes left on the click Greg Eales struck to make it all square

We move on to Division 2

AFC Warwick 0 Engine FC 1

A tight game here and the only goal of the game was an own goal to settle it for Engine with fifteen minutes left on the clock. A close game but Engine keep a grip at the top of the table.

Dynamo Leamington 2 Real Barston 0

Barston left it late but two strikes from Ashley Rowley and Ryan Woodward were enough here to take the points.

Princethorpe 1 Ettington Rovers 4

A Jordan Robinson hat-trick did the business here for Ettington and Princethorpe were left floundering. Robinson hit twice in three minutes to give Ettington the lead. Edward Spencer pulled one back before half time but Amine Bouhall restored the Ettington advantage. Robinson rounded it off with three minutes to top go.

Radford Albion 1 Chadwick End 1

A close affair here and both goals coming in the second half. Tom Tarbuck struck first for Chadwick, but Sion Humphries replied seven minutes later to give Albion a share of the spoils and put a dent in Chadwicks Title aspirations.

We move on to Division 3

Hampton Magna 1 Napton 0

A very late Ryan Leahy strike with only two minutes left on the clock gave Magna all three points here

And we finish as usual with Division 4

Bulldog 4 Stockton 5

A thriller here and Stockton came from behind to take the points. Bulldog took a two goal advantage into the second half after goals from Mark Hickey and Jordan Evetts in a three minute spell followed by a Ricky Howells strike were countered by a solitary reply from Ryan Barnard. Malachy Rose struck just before the hour mark to close the gap but Abhishek Paul replied two minutes later to extend the Bulldog advantage once again. Cometh the hour cometh the man, in the form of John Ahearne He scored a hat-trick in twenty five minutes to steal the points from the jaws of defeat. The winner coming in the third minute of stoppage time.

Cubbington Albion 7 Sporting Club de Stratford 1

A Jack Reidy consolation for Sporting here as Cubbington maintain their top spot and quest for the Title. Kyle Ball started it off after fifteen minutes. Then three players all grabbed a brace. Billy Gatfield, Luca Cardellino and Liam McNally.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 2 Upper Lighthorne 4

Two first half goals from Gagandeep Pahl and Trav Lea set Lighthorne on their way. John Denny pulled one back on the hour mark for the veg boys, but ten minutes later and Lee Gold had restored the two goal advantage. Luke Sangha then hit another to give the veg boys hope, but with ten minutes left Mathew Jones again restored the two goal advantage and Lighthorne took the points home.

Southam Sporting 4 Long Itchington Reserves 1