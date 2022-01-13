Minute's applause for ex Valley player Ron Sheppard at Rugby Town's game with Hinckley

The Valley family lost another one of its treasured members recently, with the passing of Ron Sheppard on the 29th of December 2021, writes Jon Venner.
Coventry-born, Ron moved to Rugby in 1962 and he played more than 150 games for the club in the 1970's - in addition to prior spells at both the original Rugby Town club and Coventry City.
He was also involved in the local cricketing scene, and was an integral part of the group that developed the club's Butlin Road ground as a committee member and groundsman, before then becoming a Valley Director for a number of years from 1983.
There was a minute's applause for Ron ahead of Town's fixture against Hinckley last Saturday, with a funeral service at All Saints' Church, Yelvertoft on the Thursday13th January at 10.00am.