Mixed emotions for boss King as Rugby secure precious point at champions Quorn

Rugby Town were not awarded a penalty despite Quorn goalkeeper Tom Allsopp grabbing Trey Charles' ankle in the box (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​Rugby Town boss Ian King was left with conflicting emotions after watching his side come from behind to secure a point at NPL Midlands champions Quorn.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayo Lekuti's first Valley goal capped a fine second-half display from Town, with King reflecting: "If you'd offered me a draw beforehand, I probably would have snapped your hand off."

The hosts' successful march to the title had already been confirmed, and they looked set to record their 30th league win when player-manager Ryan Beswick headed home on 13 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Town were strong after the break and King added: "We fully deserved the equaliser and but for a truly bizarre decision from the officials we could even have got more to show for our efforts."

King was referring to the decision not to award Rugby a penalty after Trey Charles rounded home keeper Tom Allsopp, only to see Allsopp grab and hold onto the striker's leg to prevent him rolling the ball into the empty net.

The Valley boss continued: "We rode our luck a bit in the first half, but we tweaked the shape after the break and the three lads we brought on gave us more energy and I'm really proud of the way we took the game to such a strong team."

The three second-half substitutes - Charles, Lekuti and Caine Elliott - must all be contention for a starting place at 14th-placed Shepshed at the weekend, as Rugby look to close the gap on Bedworth, who lost against Loughborough on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King said : "We will see who's looking sharp in training and then hopefully we can re-create that second-half showing at Shepshed.

"We've only got four games to go, but we've given ourselves a decent chance of survival."

Rugby trail Bedworth by three points, with the two clubs meeting for what might prove to be a relegation-decider at the Oval on Easter Monday.

Following Town's trip this Saturday, they host Anstey a week later, with Bedworth facing two mid-table challengers in Wellingborough and Coleshill ahead of the bank holiday showdown.

Rugby then end their campaign at home to Sutton Coldfield, with United visiting relegated Grantham.