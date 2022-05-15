National League North and South play-off finals: Who plays who, where and when

The National League North and South play-off finals will be played on Saturday.

The North's showpiece finale will see York City host Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium this weekend.

The Minstermen won 1-0 at Brackley Town on Saturday to book their place in the final while Sunday's contest saw United leave AFC Fylde with a 2-0 win.

York City entertain Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Meanwhile, in the South Dorking Wanderers will welcome Ebbsfleet to Meadowbank.

Dorking brushed past Oxford City 3-0 on Saturday with Ebbsfleet scoring the only goal of the game to edge past Chippenham Town the following day.

The weekend's two winners will secure promotion to the National League.