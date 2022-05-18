National League North Team of the Year and award winners announced

The Vanarama National League North Team of the Year and other end-of-season awards have been announced.
Champions Gateshead and runners-up Brackley have the highest number of players in the XI - three each.
National League North Team of the Year: Goalkeeper - Danny Lewis (Brackley Town); Defenders - Gareth Dean (Brackley Town), Louis Lomas (Brackley Town), Alex Penny (Kidderminster Harriers); Midfielders - Nick Haughton (AFC Fylde), Greg Olley (Gateshead), Sam Austin (Kidderminster Harriers), Shane Byrne (Boston United), Strikers - Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead), Glen Taylor (Spennymoor Town), Cedwyn Scott (Gateshead).
Player of the Year: Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead).
Top Goalscorer: Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead) – 28.
Manager of the Year: Mike Williamson (Gateshead).
Programme of the Year: Boston United (The Pilgrim).