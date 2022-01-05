New year brings Bar 8's first league win of season in Rugby & District

The year started early for Rugby and District Sunday Football league with six games being played.
In Division One, the top two battled it out as Rugby Borough Royals beat Hillmorton 1st 4-2. Scorers for Rugby Borough were Charlie Whiteside with 2, Matthew Shipman and Josh Goodwin. Hillmorton's goals from Dale Linton and a Fola Fagbemi penalty.
Bar 8 FC recorded their first league win of the season as they ran out 4-3 winners over The Webb. Casey Orrin put Bar 8 ahead on 11 mins as his long throw was parried into the Webb goal by the Webb keeper. The Webb then scored on the 20th and 38th min through goals by Jamie Maplecroft and Josh Scobie respectively. Bar 8s new boy Kam Rzeszutek then struck from long range to take the game level into the break. In the second half, Kam Rzeszutek hit the net again to give back the lead with Tom Protheroe making it 4-2. Josh Scobie scored his second and the Webb's third to round off the scoring on 79 mins. The final 10 mins, Bar 8 dug deep despite The Webb trying in vain to get something from the game.
In Division Two, a Richard Rogers goal wasn't enough to see his side Daventry Drayton Grange lose 5-1 to CRC 1st. Babucarr Jatta and Joel Dawes both hitting a brace and Evaristo de Melo getting the other for CRC.
Red Lion 1sts remain top with a 5-1 win over Stag and Pheasant Newton. Chris Latham 2, Harry Dominay, Sam Brake and Elliot Moore getting the points for Red Lion. Mark Scorer getting the consolation for Stag and Pheasant.
In Division Three, London Calling beat Hillmorton Old Boys 5-1. Micheal Thomas and Lee Trainer both getting 2 and Robbie Pearce with the goals for London Calling. Gareth Owen scoring for Hillmorton Old Boys.
Red Lion Vets won 4-2 over a depleted Rugby Borough Vets. Goals for Red Lion coming from a David Rawes hat-trick and Justin Stange.
This weekend's games:
Division 1:
Bar 8 V Braunston.
The George V Rugby Borough Royals.
Division 2:
Caldecott Arms V Jolly Abbott
Drayton Grange V Hillmorton Res
Red Lion V CRC 1st
Division 3:
CRC Vets V Hillmorton Old Boys.
Dunchurch Vets V Red Lion Vets
London Calling Vets V Rugby Borough Vets