New year brings Bar 8's first league win of season in Rugby & District

Bar 8 FC recorded their first league win of the season as they ran out 4-3 winners over The Webb. Casey Orrin put Bar 8 ahead on 11 mins as his long throw was parried into the Webb goal by the Webb keeper. The Webb then scored on the 20th and 38th min through goals by Jamie Maplecroft and Josh Scobie respectively. Bar 8s new boy Kam Rzeszutek then struck from long range to take the game level into the break. In the second half, Kam Rzeszutek hit the net again to give back the lead with Tom Protheroe making it 4-2. Josh Scobie scored his second and the Webb's third to round off the scoring on 79 mins. The final 10 mins, Bar 8 dug deep despite The Webb trying in vain to get something from the game.