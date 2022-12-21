Nightmare night to forget as Southam United are drubbed 10-0 by Pershore Town

Southam United's recent winning run came to an end with a bang at the Community Stadium on Tuesday night as Pershore Town hit ten to condemn them to their biggest defeat of the season, writes David Hucker.

Southam United went down 10-0 at Pershore Town.

A second half goal from Pershore's Mark Magee had been the difference between the sides when they met at Bobby Hancocks Park back in September, but manager Danny Janes didn't have to wait so long this time as his side took the lead after just four minutes when James Baldwin delivered a cross from the left to the unmarked Joshua Willis who volleyed home.

It was to be 2-0 after ten minutes as Willis turned provider, delivering a corner from the right and, after a scramble, Aidan Clark tucked the ball away. The match was effectively all over when, with the Southam defence unable to stem the tide of Pershore attacks, Clark picked up on a loose ball to make it 3-0 and then grabbed two more to stretch Pershore's lead to 5-0 at the break.

Baldwin made it six on the night early in the second half and it quickly became seven as Petar Tonchev's effort from the edge of the box beat 'keeper Lewis Hudson at the far post. Clark then got his fifth before Scott Hammond fired low onto the corner as the goals continued to go in.