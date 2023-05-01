Paul Holleran admits quality of National League North caught up with Leamington

Paul Holleran admits that the quality of the National League North led to Leamington’s downfall.

The Brakes will play Central League football next season after they were relegated by just two points.

And Holleran believes it is getting harder and harder to compete at this level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's getting harder because teams are coming up and down into the league who are full time,” he said.

Paul Holleran believes the quality of the National League North is getting better and better.

“People have really tried but we have been undone by the quality of the league. We have made mistakes and it's a demanding league, it's tough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have built something fantastic here and we want to keep it going.

“It's disappointing because we were probably just one win away from being in the league. To compete in the National League North you need a lot now.

“We have got a real good bunch in and around the club and great supporters. We just don't want to let them down and that's the key thing. We will keep marching on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leamington did end the season on a high after a 2-1 win over Southport.

Dan Turner put the hosts in front after 16 minutes before Connor Heath levelled seven minutes later.

But the Brakes bagged a late winner through Kelly Evans with three minutes to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holleran felt his side had perhaps got lucky to pinch it.

“It had an end of season feel to it and the game lacked a lot of things,” he said.

“It is two clubs disappointed with the way the season has gone and the game lacked quality and tempo.

“The one thing that has been with us is the supporters, they have stuck right with us and it's quite humbling really.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was nice for them to see a late winner. A draw was probably fair but we will take it.

“We have been very unfortunate and the league caught up with us a bit. We haven't been good enough and have made too many mistakes.