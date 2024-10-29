Paul Holleran content as Leamington battle to a point at King's Lynn

Paul Holleran felt a draw was a fair result as Leamington picked up a point at King's Lynn. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Paul Holleran felt his side’s goal-less draw at King’s Lynn Town was a fair result.

Leamington enjoyed the lion share of the first half and saw a few good chances go begging, before having to withstand second half pressure from the hosts.

“It was a really good 0-0,” he said. “The biggest compliment I can pay our team is that it was a really good National League North game. We’ve come here and nicked a point in years gone by and we’ve also taken some good beatings, but we’ve come here and gone toe to toe with them today.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half. We created a few really good opportunities, but they were a threat too. There was a similar pattern in the second half - They sped up their game, stretched the pitch more, and we found a way to hang on in there at times. We still looked a threat, that was what pleased me the most, and had two really good chances.

‘“I think the result was about right on the balance of play. I think when you have two really good chances late on you hope you can go and win it. We’ve had a tough week this week - a lot of travelling, we put in a tremendous performance on Tuesday. It was a good, solid, structured performance, and we looked a threat all afternoon.

“We probably had a period of about 20 minutes where we were under the cosh but we got through it - put some good blocks in. It was a good game, played at a good tempo and in a good spirit.”

Henry Landers dragged an early shot wide of the target as Leamington started steadily.

Cally Stewart then headed wide from a corner, before Ted Rowe was denied by a good save from Patrick Boyes.

King’s Lynn came very close to going ahead as the ball ricocheted around the Leamington penalty area, with strong defensive blocks denying Ross Crane on two occasions.

Tom Wilson headed just wide, before Finlay Barnes hit the post for King’s Lynn.

Cody Johnson was denied by a fantastic flying save from Callum Hawkins in the closing moments.

Steward was then denied a dramatic winner at the death after another good saved by Boyes.

