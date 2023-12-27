Paul Holleran hails Leamington's fighting spirit after late point at Stratford Town

Paul Holleran was pleased with his side’s character.

The Brakes levelled just before full-time, before levelling again deep in injury-time after the hosts had once again taken the lead.

“First half we were nowhere near really,” said Holleran. “There’s been a quick turnover in games. We weren’t set up right and Stratford played well.

“There weren’t many chances in the game, I just think that we were too deep in all our lines really.

“The last period of the game must have been great to watch. We’ve had the upper hand then - I think we’ve missed two good opportunities to get the winner.

“We got carried away with the game and the occasion I think, probably committed a few too many forward, didn’t box the game off; and it’s a touch and a strike from the boy, and I looked up at the clock and it said 96 minutes, and I thought that’s it.

“But there’s one thing with this group, having watched them for the last three months, there’s plenty of will, plenty of effort, and straight away we got back on the front foot.

‘I’m just glad we’ve left with something. There’s a reason Stratford are where they are in the table, and they’re another team who I think will come good in the second half of the season.

“I think today we’ve shown character, to play the way we’ve played in the second half, and then right at the death. You’ll have to go a long long time in football to see somebody score in the 95th minute, and then for us to equalise in the 98th minute with the last kick of the game.”

Callum Ebanks opened the scoring on 37 minutes with a powerful header.

Callum Stewart levelled with two minutes to go after substitute Dom Brown-Hill’s swirling ball into the penalty area caused trouble.

Substitute Liam Daly headed off the line as Leamington suddenly found their mojo

The hosts were back in front when substitute Devonn O’Sullivan rifled home first time five minutes into added time.