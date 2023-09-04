Paul Holleran pleased with second-half display as Leamington progress in FA Cup

Delighted Leamington boss Paul Holleran felt his side got their reward for an improved second half.

The Brakes beat Coleshill Town 2-0 to set up an FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Boston United.

And Holleran felt his side got what they deserved for a battling win.

“It was much better in the second half because we were more aggressive and got our wide men in better areas,” he said.

“I thought the two goals were really good bits of quality and good finishes, that was really pleasing.

“These are tricky games and games we have come unstuck in the past.

“We got through a tough period in the first half and we got there in the end.

“We had to impose ourselves on them and we did that better in the second half. We had more intent and more quality. It is lovely to win an FA Cup game.”

Brakes very nearly opened the scoring on the counter attack on three minutes when Cally Stewart missing it by a whisker at the far post.

Dan Meredith saw an attempted shot deflected onto the roof of the net as Leamington continued to make most of the running in the opening stages.

Stewart sent another ball flashing across the face of goal, before Paul Hathaway made a superb save from an equally good shot from Landers,

Stewart almost got in behind the visitors’ defence with five minutes remaining before half time, but the ball just would not sit up for him to get a shot in.

Coleshill had the best chance of the first half when Rowe was denied by a fine save from Callum Smith.

Leamington took the lead just before the hour when Henry Landers fired home. Six minutes later he turned provider allowing Stewart to head home his third of the season.