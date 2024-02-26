Paul Holleran was disappointed to see so many chances go begging. Pic: Cameron Murray

The visitors broke the deadlock with 13 minutes to play when Jamie McGrath nonchalantly backheeled home.

Holleran was naturally disappointed as his team failed to hit the net for the second Saturday in succession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Probably the last two weeks we’ve had enough chances to win both games comfortably,” the Brakes boss said.

“We started well today, and created some good opportunities.In the second half it looked like only one team was going to win it. We’ve had the chances, but I’ve watched Needham a few times, and seen them do that time and time again.

“What I would say about them - the goal we’ve conceded, they wouldn’t concede.

“We’re creating opportunities, so it’s hard to be critical.

“We’ve missed one on ones, penalties, goals on the line. We needed a bit more composure; especially when the keeper’s on the floor, and we’re hitting him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Holleran was also keen to take the positives from the situation.

“If we take our chances we win the game comfortably, that’s the bottom line,” he added

“It’s one of those where you’ve got to keep plugging away, keep creating the chances, and hopefully the goals go in.

“We’ve probably let them off a bit because we haven’t been clinical enough. Poor finishing and good goalkeeping have been the reason we’ve not got anything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henry Landers and Cally Stewart went close as Leamington started well.

Callum Hawkins saved a 33rd minute penalty from Luke Ingram after McGrath went down under a challenge by Theo Streete.

Streete nodded a corner just wide as Leamington kept pushing, before Stewart was denied by a good save in a one-on-one.

Ewan Williams saw a shot cleared off the line, before Tyrone Barnett’s follow up was deflected wide.