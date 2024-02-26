Paul Holleran rues missed chances after Leamington are beaten by league leaders Market Needham
The visitors broke the deadlock with 13 minutes to play when Jamie McGrath nonchalantly backheeled home.
Holleran was naturally disappointed as his team failed to hit the net for the second Saturday in succession.
“Probably the last two weeks we’ve had enough chances to win both games comfortably,” the Brakes boss said.
“We started well today, and created some good opportunities.In the second half it looked like only one team was going to win it. We’ve had the chances, but I’ve watched Needham a few times, and seen them do that time and time again.
“What I would say about them - the goal we’ve conceded, they wouldn’t concede.
“We’re creating opportunities, so it’s hard to be critical.
“We’ve missed one on ones, penalties, goals on the line. We needed a bit more composure; especially when the keeper’s on the floor, and we’re hitting him.”
But Holleran was also keen to take the positives from the situation.
“If we take our chances we win the game comfortably, that’s the bottom line,” he added
“It’s one of those where you’ve got to keep plugging away, keep creating the chances, and hopefully the goals go in.
“We’ve probably let them off a bit because we haven’t been clinical enough. Poor finishing and good goalkeeping have been the reason we’ve not got anything.”
Henry Landers and Cally Stewart went close as Leamington started well.
Callum Hawkins saved a 33rd minute penalty from Luke Ingram after McGrath went down under a challenge by Theo Streete.
Streete nodded a corner just wide as Leamington kept pushing, before Stewart was denied by a good save in a one-on-one.
Ewan Williams saw a shot cleared off the line, before Tyrone Barnett’s follow up was deflected wide.
They proved to be costly misses after McGrath sealed a big win for Market Needham to hit the Brakes’ promotion hopes.