Paul Holleran wants Leamington to take their chances after draw with Stratford

Paul Holleran wants Leamington to start taking their chances after their late 1-1 draw at home to Stratford.

Jack Edwards rescued a late point as the hosts saw chances go begging against a battling Stratford.

Brakes had struggled to break down a dogged, resilient and effective Stratford side who performed even better after losing Charlie Dowd to a needless red card just before half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both sides were aggrieved at some of the decision making over the course of the afternoon, and both will feel they had chances to take all three points, but on balance both deserved to take something from the game.

Leamington rescued a late draw at home to Stratford.

“We will look back at opportunities early in the game; late in the game,” said the Leamington boss. “We were wasteful, especially when it was 11 against 10.

“We got into some good areas, but we didn’t get it in and around the box quick enough and bounce it off. But we still had enough chances to win the game.

“You’d have to say for them that with the effort they put in today, they deserved something out of the game - i’m not disputing that. For us, over the weekend as a whole - Saturday we’ve had to travel and play on a 4G pitch against a young, energetic team - it’s taken a bit out of us, and there were two or three I would have liked to have taken out of the firing line today, but I haven’t got that luxury at the moment.

“I’m delighted we got something today, we’ve taken four points from the weekend, but we’ve got to start taking more of our opportunities, but for the life of me I cannot understand how we haven’t got a penalty for the challenge of Henry Landers at the end.