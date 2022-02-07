Pictures - Eventful finale as Rugby Town secure three points against Bugbrooke

ALL'S WELL IN THE END FOR TOWN AFTER EVENTFUL FINALE

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Rugby Town 3 Bugbrooke St.Michaels 2

David Kolodynski's 83rd minute strike secured Town their latest three pointer after an eventful conclusion to last Saturday's encounter at Butlin Road.

Valley appeared to be coasting with the two goal advantage given to them by Danico Johnson and Adam Shaw, but the final quarter of the game saw the visitors claw themselves back level against a Rugby side that ended up with ten men after skipper Loyiso Recci limped off when the hosts had already made their three permitted substitutions.

Shaw was handed only his third start of the campaign up-front, with Barry Fitzharris also returning to the opening line-up after illness.

Despite playing against the strong wind, it was Bugbrooke that created the first main chances of the match though, with Daniel Porter almost taking advantage of a freakish gust before helping the ball wide and the same player's header then drawing a neat one-handed save from Town keeper Ash Bodycote.

Rugby began to find their feet though, and Shaw's low strike almost crept past Jake Bull, before the home side took the lead on 18 minutes when Danico Johnson held off his marker in the box to finish low past Bull after James Hancocks had chipped the ball into him.

Town could have soon doubled their advantage, when Danico Johnson turned provider to cleverly play-in the speeding Shaw, but his effort was kept-out by Bull.

Max Johnson put a free-kick from a potentially dangerous position over the frame, before Calvin Green rattled Bodycote's crossbar with an excellent strike from distance.

Valley ended the first half in the ascendancy though, with Danico Johnson toe-poking one wide and then both Edwin Ahenkorah and Max Johnson having efforts blocked out following another creative flick by his namesake.

The hosts re-emerged after the break in search of a second goal, and Ahenkorah was soon lifting his shot over the bar.

Shaw's pace was continuing to cause the Bugbrooke back-line problems, and he nearly capitalised on this when he chased a ball down the middle of it, only to be denied by the boot of Tom Caton diverting it wide.

Recci headed the subsequent corner from Hancocks wide of the target, before Town's bar was again shaking from a thirty yard strike by the visitors - with this time Josh Whaler the unfortunate man to miss out.

Rugby finally got further reward for their efforts on 57 minutes when Shaw took a touch to Dan Summerfield's teasing cross before prodding home.

Sub Madundo Semahimbo's strike was then parried by Bull, before Summerfield was adjudged to have fouled Joel Gyasi in the penalty area at the other end and Bugbrooke's Eddie Panter beat Bodycote from the resulting spot-kick.

Kolodynski's rising effort was marginally over, before Recci was unable to continue to set up a potentially nervy final ten minutes or so for Town.

The visitors appeared to have salvaged a draw on 81minutes when Bodycote misread Green's wind-assisted free-kick into the box, which saw him punch the ball into his own net.

Valley scored again virtually straight away though, when Kolodynski's quick thinking from the restart kick saw him release Shaw down the right wing, and he crossed the ball back into the onrushing Kolodynski to fire home from ten yards for what proved to be the winner.

There was one late scare for Rugby, when Greg Ling lifted a decent opportunity over, but ultimately on the balance of play it was a deserved victory for the home side.

Rugby line-up: Bodycote, Summerfield, Hancocks, Rosser, L.Recci, Fitzharris, M.Johnson (Francis), Elliott, Shaw, D.Johnson (Kolodynski), Ahenkorah (Semahimbo). Sub not used: Lock, Marsden

Bugbrooke line-up: Bull, J.Whaler, Calvin Green, Lewington, Caton, Webster, Capatina, Ling, Panter, Porter, Gyasi. Subs: Drinkwater, Charlie Green, Field, S.Whaler, Avery

Rugby Star Man: Adam Shaw

