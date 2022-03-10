Pictures - Leaders Harborough Town prove just too strong for Rugby Town

Jamal Clarke wins an aerial contest

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Rugby Town 0 Harborough Town 2

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league leaders inflicted defeat on Valley at Butlin Road on Tuesday evening with a goal late in each half.

Caine Elliott brings the ball away from a packed defence

Harborough had dominated the first half, but had to wait until the 43rd minute for their opener courtesy of a Freddie Robinson header, and although Rugby improved greatly after the break their hopes were extinguished near the end by a counterattacking goal from Nat Ansu.

Carl Adams handed a debut to new signing Harry Eden on the left side of defence, with Keenah Rosser and Jamal Clarke also returning to bolster the Town back-line.

The visitors demonstrated from the off the form that has seen them drop only eight points all season, with James Ireland poking a decent chance wide in the first minute.

Robinson, Paul Malone and Ben Williams all had off-target headers, as the Bees looked to make their height and physical advantage count from a series of set-pieces and long throw-ins, with Joel Carta also firing off a first-time volley and Rhys Hoenes hitting the side netting with his effort.

New signing Harry Eden had a baptism of fire against the league leaders

The onslaught continued, and Malone volleyed straight at Ash Bodycote, before the Town keeper then pulled off a good double-handed save to keep out Hoenes's shot from the edge of the box.

Williams lifted over a great chance at the far post, before Harborough finally took the lead when Robinson flicked home a chipped-in free-kick by Josh Walsh.

The goal sparked Valley into immediate life though, and virtually straight from the kick-off Adam Shaw nearly took advantage of a fumble from keeper Elliott Taylor, but he scuffed his effort, with Alex Lock twice following up on the loose ball to no avail.

The hosts returned for the second half with renewed vigour and Caine Elliott was soon firing one over from a Max Johnson pulled back corner.

Barry Fitzharris and Alex Locke battle against a giant Harborough attack

Elliott then almost caught out Taylor with a low cross-shot, although the visitors still continued to hold a threat at the other end, with Barry Fitzharris doing well with a sliding tackle to thwart a dangerous looking attack.

Bodycote denied Daniel Cooper's stinging shot after the Harborough full-back had broke purposefully from deep, with Williams also having a free-kick deflected wide for a corner after Clarke had illegally halted another quick foray.

Valley then had their best spell of the match, with debutant Eden having a strike from distance deflected wide and the home side threatening from a series of corners within a short space of time, which saw Williams just manage to head one clear, Clarke nod over at close quarters and the final delivery from Johnson cannoning directly onto the back post before being desperately scrambled away from the goal by a Harborough defender.

Elliott also tested Taylor with a decent strike following his run down the left hand channel, before Ansu struck the fatal blow by latching onto a long clearance to round a hesitant Bodycote and roll the ball into the empty net on 87 minutes.

Rugby line-up: Bodycote, Summerfield, Eden, Rosser, Clarke, Fitzharris, Lock (Semahimbo), Elliott, Shaw (Parker), Ahenkorah (Kolodynski), M.Johnson. Sub not used: Marsden, Francis

Harborough line-up: Taylor, Cooper, Walsh, Malone, Williams, Kelly, Robinson, Carta, Ansu, Ireland, Hoenes. Subs: Bartlett, Mulligan, Agbenu, Henson, Farrell