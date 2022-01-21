Pictures - Rugby Borough beat Gornal for semi-final place in Birmingham County Vase

Rugby Borough welcomed Gornal Athletic to Kilsby Lane for the Birmingham County Vase quarter-final, progressing 4-1.

Dale Linton put Boro ahead with a great finish when the ball fell at his feet from a Lee Thomas deflected cross.

Gornal equalised in the 26th minute from the edge of the box .

Borough keeper Bobby Biddle was then called into action twice to keep the scores level.

Borough were back in front just after the half hour mark through Linton’s second and they extended their lead to 3-1 on the stroke of half time when Tommy Glasscoe confidently converted a penalty after Linton was brought down in the box.

Gornal went close in the first minute of the second half with a curling effort clipping the cross bar, but Borough made the game very comfortable when Ash Piper scored from a good move down the right, with Ryan Palmer assisting with a square back pass.

Manager Dan Carter then made a number of substitutions but Borough continued to dominate and went close to scoring again when Lee Thomas struck the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the area.

Borough keeper Bobbie Biddle dived full length to make a great save.

Borough ladies returned from the Christmas break with a full squad of 16 for the trip to Droitwich, including man of the match Megan Board, who has re-signed this year.

Sydney Lowe scored directly from a corner to lead 1-0 at half time. Rugby remained on top and Board made it 2-0 before a slight lapse of play from Boro saw Droitwich pull a goal back.

Rugby stepped up their game with Board restoring the two-goal cushion. A challenge by Beth Daly gave away a penalty which she calmly saved, then Rugby scored again from a corner by Beth Fesel, headed my Cammie Tarrant.

Boro’s next game is at home to Sedgley and Gornal.

