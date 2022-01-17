Pictures - Wembley a step closer as Rugby Town drawn away in FA Vase 5th round after victory over Lakenheath

Rugby Town are celebrating reaching the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase, having beaten Lakenheath 5-1 at Butlin Road on Saturday. Danico Johnson scored twice, with the other goals from Justin Marsden. captain Loyiso Recci and Caine Elliott as their dream of reaching the final at Wembley becomes ever closer.
Here's the draw which was made earlier today (Monday). Fifth round games in the Vase will be played on Saturday, February 12 2022, with winning clubs picking up £2,250 from the competition prize fund and the losing clubs getting £725.
NORTH
1 Coventry Sphinx v Whitchurch Alport
2 North Shields v Rugby Town
3 Loughborough Students v Abbey Hey
4 Wroxham or Anstey Nomads v Wythenshawe Town
SOUTH
1 Southall v Stansfeld
2 Hamworthy United v Tunbridge Wells
3 Athletic Newham v Brockenhurst
4 Newport Pagnell Town v Buckland Athletic