Platinum Jubilee holiday football fun for Rugby youngsters

They will be running two separate Football Camps - one for boys and one for girls - from Monday 30th May to Wednesday 1st June at Rugby School Sports Centre on Horton Crescent in Rugby.

The Camps are a further progression for the Rugby-based football coaching company following their popular coaching sessions which are held weekly at Rugby School and at Rugby Town FC’s Butlin Road ground in conjunction with Hillmorton Juniors FC.

Each day of the Camps runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm under the guidance of Help Soccer Coach’s Head Coach Simon Mills and his team of coaches. Across the three days, boys and girls aged 5 years and over can look forward to a wide variety of activities during each fun-packed day including skills sessions, small-sided games, specialist coaching from FA qualified coaches up to UEFA B standard, competitions and a whole lot more.

Speaking about the forthcoming Camps, Simon said, “We are really looking forward to our three-day Camps and welcoming boys and girls for what will be an action-packed three days of football fun.

“The demand for our new Camps has exceeded our expectations and based on parent’s feedback to our regular coaching sessions we are so pleased to be able to offer separate Camps for boys and girls”.

The cost of the Help Soccer Coach Easter Football Camp is only £15.00 per day per child or £40.00 for all three days, with a 20% sibling discount also available.

Simon added, “We are grateful for the support from our friends and partners at Rugby School Sports Centre to be able to host these Camps and are already planning for similar Camps during the school summer holidays”.

Places for Help Soccer Coach’s Platinum Jubilee Holiday Camps are limited and available on a first come-first served basis.