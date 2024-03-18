Paul Holleran takes the applause after taking charge of his 700th game at the club. Pic: Cameron Murray.

The dedicated boss chalked up the magic milestone during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hitchin Town.

“It’s crept up on me,” he said. “When I was in the early days there was a lot of long-standing managers when I was younger.

“It's just the world we live in now. It's a lovely feeling and I appreciate the effort of the fans and the people at Leamington.

“It's a little bonus with it being covered by the BBC. It's just good coverage to realise there is more than the Premier League and there's a lot of good work done by hundreds of clubs in their area.

“Non league football offers a lot and I’m glad to be part of it.

“How many I get to I'm not sure, but I'm just enjoying the moment.”

Tyrone Barnett gave the Brakes a 1-0 lead at half-time before Barnett and Ewan Williams added more in stoppage time to help pay a fitting tribute to the boss.

And Holleran was quick to dish out the praise for Barnett,

“Tyronne has never been prolific with goals because it's all the other things he brings to the game,” he said.

“His performances have deserved more goals because he works so tirelessly, it's phenomenal really the condition he is in and the application week in week out.

“I had Tyronne at the start of many management career and to see his enthusiasm for the game and how good he is around the place 20 years on is wonderful.

“Hitchin really made us work hard, it was a hard 3-0.

“They asked questions of us and what pleased me the most is we had the endurance and quality to see it through.