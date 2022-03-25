Racers off to Tividale after defeat by promotion hopefuls Boldmere St Michaels

Racing Club Warwick celebrate Romario Martin's leveller against Boldmere St Michaels

Racing Club Warwick entertained Boldemere who have high hopes of promotion and were edged out 4-2 by clinical finishing from the visitors.

The match in the main was an even affair with both sides playing some good football but the visitors were more ruthless in front of goal.

Second-placed Boldmere opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Ryan Shaw rifled home from the edge of the box. Racing equalised with an equally good finish from Romario Martin on 28 minutes. A dubious free-kick in the 56th minute helped Boldmere retake the lead with centre back Harry Craven heading home past Crane in the Warwick goal.

Warwick came close with Toby Scott hitting the side netting after a fine run but Boldmere extended their lead with a breakaway goal by Alex McSheen who slotted home coolly under pressure from Scott.

A fine save by Crane from a free-kick prevented a fourth goal but it eventually came when McSheen fired in a rasping shot from 20 yards.

Chris Mayuba scored with a fine curling shot to reduce the deficit but Boldmere marched home to maintain their promotion push.

Racing are now 14th of the 19 teams, with 30 points from 30 games . They are 13 points clear of bottom club Bewdley Town, who have played 29 games, with Wolverhampton Casuals next on 19 points from 30 outings.