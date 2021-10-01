Racing Club Warwick are through to FA Vase first round proper

Congratulations for scorer Sam Pitts-Eckersall in Racing Club Warwick’s win over Chelmsley Town at the weekend, which sees them through to the next round of the FA Vase Picture by Phil Britt

Racing Club Warwick advanced into the first round proper of the FA Vase beating Chelmsley Town 4-1 at Townsend Meadow at the weekend.

Facing their Step 6 opponents, a superb dummy from a Sam Jackson pass by Romario Martin saw Sam Pitts-Eckersall score his first for the Racers, showing good control and composure.

The game was all Warwick but Chelmsley looked dangerous on the break.

After Chelmsley’s second-half equaliser, Hannibal Sallami slotted his first goal since being promoted from the U23s.

The game was wrapped up with a brace from Martin, the first a smart strike from 15 yards after being teed up by Jackson and the second a well converted finish after being put through one on one.

Racers are back in Midland Football League Premier Division action tomorrow as they host fourth-placed Shifnal Town, 3pm kickoff.

Southam United’s unbeaten start to the season ended at the weekend and manager Richard Kay has promised changes.

A goal up at the break, Summertown Stars hit four more in the second half to send Southam crashing to a 5-0 defeat, writes David Hucker.

“It was a very disappointing loss, our first at home for more than two years” said Kay.

“We started the game poorly to go one down, but should have got level by half time with the number of chances we created.