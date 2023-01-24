Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow happy to see side grind it out

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow was delighted with his side’s ability to get the job done.

Joe Cairns bags his first goal for Warwick.

Warwick continued their unbeaten run and moved into second place after a convincing win 3-0 win against Stone Old Alleynians 0.

Easterlow admitted it hadn’t been a vintage display but it was about winning the points.

He said: “We wasn't at our best, particularly in the first half but we made changes and we looked a lot better second half.

"We know we can play a lot better so coming away with a comfortable win is pleasing and the large crowd again shows we must be playing some good stuff.”

Racing Club Warwick Chairman Gary Vella added: “If you can grind out results when not exactly at your best then you always have a chance of winning games that otherwise you'd be dropping points.

"If we want to challenge this season then we need to continue picking up those points when we aren't at our best and then we will see where we are.”

On a foggy afternoon the game was one of only three that survived the weekends cold conditions and Racing took full advantage to put points on the board in their promotion push.

Cameron Ebbutt fired just over before a deep cross from Dilionga found Archie Hamp whos excellent header picked out Kory Burke to head in on ten minutes.

Warwick dominated the remainder of the first half but found it difficult to break down the Stone defence with Burke firing wide after a nice one two with Dilionga the only half chance.

Second half and the pattern continued but Warwick now had more width and created chances.

Burke fired just wide before Hamp did superbly on the left to cross for Jones who set himself before firing under the keeper to double the lead on 60 minutes.

Burke had another shot saved before he put in a slide rule cross for Joe Cairns to open his Warwick count with his first goal since joining from Hinckley and send the crowd of 285 home happy.

