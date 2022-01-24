Racing Club Warwick chairman shares excitement about taking Football Education Academy in-house

Racing Club Warwick U23s are one pathway for the in-house Academy

With the recent news that Racing Club Warwick are to take their Football Education Academy in-house, Chairman Gary Vella has shared his excitement about the decision.

After four years of a partnership with third party outfit Future Pro, the club announced in December the change of direction for the Scholarships.

Gary explained: 'We went down the partnership route several years ago and at the time it was the right thing to do.

"Having seen the Academy over these four years and witnessing how other operations work, it was clear to us that the best model is to ensure that all of the money that comes into the programme is reinvested back in for staff and equipment," he said.

"This is the right thing to do and no corners will be cut. Education will be provided by Heart of England Training and the coaches can focus on the football side of the programme. It is just a different no-profit operating model that can only benefit the scholars and ensure a sustainable Academy for the club and local community for many years."

E-mail [email protected] for information on trial dates and open evening.