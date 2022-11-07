Racing Club Warwick dazzle in convincing win over second-placed Darlaston

Archie Hamp scored his fourth in five league games for the Racers.

Looking to push back into promotion contention after the recent fine run Warwick got off to a flying start when a long ball from Archie Hamp saw Romario Martin power past two defenders before superbly slotting high past Joseph Sidaway with the outside of his foot on four minutes.

Liam Smith headed just over from a Darlaston corner but Racing were pressing the most and always looked like extending their lead. Cam Ebbutt forced the Darlo stopper into a low save but on 32 minutes but Archie Hamp scored his fourth of the season after smartly heading home from a James Hancocks corner.

A clever one two between Ebbutt and Martin saw Ebbutt's shot well saved, Jamal Clarke headed just over as did Josh Parsons with a glancing header and a Hancocks shot was blocked before Racing wrapped up the points. Another Hancocks corner was this time poked away but captain Cal Templeton swivelled to fire home.