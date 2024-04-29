Racing Club Warwick seal promotion to step four after dramatic play-off final

Racing Club Warwick's players celebrate a memorable promotion.

Jubilant scenes followed the win in front of 1,024 fans after Warwick came through a late scare after an 89th minute Aylestone Park goal. Goals from Louie Monaghan and Josh Willis had given Racing a commanding lead with Simeon Cobourne and Monaghan coming close to extend the lead before a nail biting final few minutes.

The win saw Warwick extend an unbeaten home run extended to 24 games, last beaten by the visitors way back in September, and yet this is not the end of a so far fantastic season with the club facing Aston Villa on Wednesday 15th May at Villa Park in the Birmingham Senior Cup.

In a cagey first few minutes both sides carved out an opportunity each with Monaghan screwing a header wide and the visitors seeing a long range effort tipped over by Racers keeper Sam Lomax. But it was Monaghan who opened the scoring on 17 minutes. Collecting the ball from Willis 30 yards out he moved inside before unleashing a low drive into the bottom left corner past Aylestone stopper Nyka Liburd-Hines. Warwick restricted Aylestone to a couple of long range efforts and it ended 1-0 at Half time in a half of few chances.

Matt Langham flashed a shot narrowly wide for Aylestone early second half as the visitors from Leicester looked to even the score up and Cobourne had a tame shot saved before Josh Willis rose to ahead home a perfect Callum Carsley corner on 65 minutes to extend Warwicks lead to a mighty roar from the supporters.

Rico Taylor slipped in Monaghan but his shot struck the upright and Cobourne had a shot well saved after breaking through and It looked as comfortable as a final could be until Aylestone struck on 90 minutes with a nice header down to Sam Hollis who fired through Lomax's legs.